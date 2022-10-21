APTOPIX NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after a home run during the first inning in Game 3 of the N.L. Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Game 4 is Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus