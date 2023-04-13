Wildlife Director-Qualifications

Martha Williams Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, center, talks with Jimmy Laurent, regional energy coordinator for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, left, and Thomas Harris, Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, as they visit the B-5 orphan well site on Feb. 16, 2023, in the Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge in Lottie, La. 

 Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming she lacks the educational background required to run the agency despite securing Senate confirmation last year.

The concerns over the credentials of service Director Martha Williams were outlined in a letter from 100 scientists sent Wednesday to President Joe Biden and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

