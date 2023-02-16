DOUGLAS — A nearly five-mile-long cloud of methane gas hung over rural Converse County in early December, the result of five gas venting releases Dec. 6-7 by Tallgrass Energy at its Douglas Gas Plant six miles north of town on WYO59.

In Wyoming’s top energy production location – Converse County – methane gas venting (flaring) normally wouldn’t be a cause for concern.

