Rock Springs High School Principal Glenn Suppes explains to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees and administration about how the student athletes will be supported in order to meet eligibility requirements for the 2024 Spring semester. The board recently approved the 'No F' policy for students involved in activities and athletics.
ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 approved the K-12 handbook for the 2023-2024 school year at their board meeting on July 19.
Nicole Bolton, human resources director, explained the biggest change in the handbook is the ‘No F’ policy at Rock Springs Junior High School and Rock Springs High School.
“They’ve decided to match their eligibility policy for sports, the same as Farson High School, where it’s a No F policy in order to remain eligible to participate in sports and activities,” said Bolton. “We hear feedback from the public, we hear lots of comments about high standards for kids and holding them accountable; the consensus was that if we're going to say, ‘You can have two or three F 's,’ then we're giving kids permission to fail.”
“We're upping that standard and we're going to hold our in-town kids to the same standard that our Farson kids are held to and that will be a ‘No F’ policy,” Bolton told the board.
However, there is a provision that states that the eligibility requirements from the 2023 spring semester will apply to Fall semester of 2023; therefore, the ‘No F’ policy will begin by Spring semester of 2024.
Glenn Suppes, principal of Rock Springs High School, explained the level of support that the athletes, who struggle academically, will receive.
“We're going to provide those students with some mandatory study halls after school and some creative scheduling within our power hour to help those students out,” said Suppes. “We know that this is a big step, and it is a change in the culture of Rock Springs High School.
He added, "I think it drives home the fact that we have student athletes. Not athletes. We are holding them to a higher standard.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.