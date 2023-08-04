WORLAND — What began as a search for a missing 28-year-old Worland woman turned into what was believed to be a recovery mission as Washakie County Search and Rescue spent three days draining a pond in hopes of finding Breanna Mitchell.

“We’re hoping, I’m hoping she’s there [at the pond], just so the family has closure,” Washakie County Sheriff Austin Brookwell said in an interview Monday.

