Casper abortion clinic

Wellspring Health Access in Casper, shown here in December 2022, is now open. 

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Wyoming now has two abortion providers.

Wellspring Health Access opened its doors Thursday to provide a range of services, including abortion, family planning and gynecological services. It will be the only clinic in the state offering surgical abortions but will also offer medication abortions as allowed.

