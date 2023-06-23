CWS Virginia Florida Baseball

Florida's Wyatt Langford, right, celebrates after his home run with Jac Caglianone during a game against Virginia at the NCAA College World Series on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Omaha, Neb.

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU coach Jay Johnson remembered scanning the 64-team NCAA Tournament field when it was announced almost a month ago, and he had a premonition Florida would be the opponent if his team reached the College World Series finals.

"You look at the bracket and you look on the other side, it's like, yeah, this is not a surprise to me who we're playing," he said.

