Chess champion 1

Wyoming State Chess champion Dan Joelson began competing at 12 years old and became state champion by the age of 17. He credits his older brother for introducing him to the game. “He taught me how to play because he wanted to get better,” he said. “In six months I’d beat my brother.”

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — At first, chess is a game of skill and structure, full of calculated moves and rules.

But then it becomes an art.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

