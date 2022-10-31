World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. 

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Robertson walked off the mound after retiring Miami's Miguel Rojas in April 2019. He wouldn't throw another big league pitch for nearly 2 1/2 years.

He was a big bucks bust, his elbow shot less than a month into a $23 million, two-year contract with the Phillies. One surgery, a trip to Japan and three teams later, he's wearing those high socks on a World Series mound, closing for Philadelphia at age 37.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus