Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven left, makes the tag on Atlanta Braves William Contreras at home plate in the first inning Aug. 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — The Rockies begin camp with their catching position pretty much locked down for Opening Day.

Elias Díaz and Brian Serven — the only two backstops on the 40-man roster — are set to be the tandem again this season. But behind them sit Willie MacIver, Drew Romo and Hunter Goodman, who are all inching closer and closer to being major league ready.

