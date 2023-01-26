Sharks Coyotes Hockey

San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto, front, who scored against the Arizona Coyotes, skates back to the bench an NHL game on Jan. 10, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

 Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade.

Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.

