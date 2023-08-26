Wyoming Game and Fish

A Wyoming Game and Fish logo. 

LOVELL — A strain of lethal pneumonia has re-emerged in Devil Canyon bighorn sheep, after at least 45 sheep were killed in the first outbreak.

According to Greybull Wildlife Biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sam Stephens, Game and Fish still had 12 collared animals remaining after the outbreak this autumn.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus