LOVELL — A strain of lethal pneumonia has re-emerged in Devil Canyon bighorn sheep, after at least 45 sheep were killed in the first outbreak.
According to Greybull Wildlife Biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sam Stephens, Game and Fish still had 12 collared animals remaining after the outbreak this autumn.
After the disease re-emerged this summer, the number of collared sheep still alive has diminished to just two.
“We are in the midst of a second major die-off right now,” Stephens said. “We are seeing major losses to the herd.”
Stephens said the pathogen responsible has been confirmed to be the strain that hit the sheep this summer. Called Mannheimia haemolytica, the bacterial strain is known to cause pneumonialike symptoms in symptomatic animals. Before the outbreak last autumn, the pathogenic strain had only previously been detected once in Wyoming sheep herds during a die-off in the Laramie Peak Herd in 2021.
“The animals are lethargic. They cough a little. Their nose will be really snotty, and there will be swelling in that area,” Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Cody Region Corey Class said last October. “If you approach them, they don’t really move. If they move to stand up, they often go a little ways and then they’ll lie back down.”
Stephens said despite the heavy losses the herd endured last fall, which resulted in the death of 44% of marked sheep, the Game and Fish Department found themselves encouraged when they again flew out to count the population. On July 15, Game and Fish officials counted 142 sheep in the Devil Canyon population, down from a count of 253 sheep the year before.
“We lost 44% of collared sheep. What was pretty surprising was how closely the trend tracked with that metric,” Stephens said. “Having said that, 142 sheep is still within the realm of normalcy. As early as 2019 we had a count of 144 sheep. Our lamb ratio was 39 lambs per 100 ewes. Not awesome, not the best, but it’s not a terrible place to be. The herd can bounce back from that.”
At the time of that flight, the Game and Fish had tracked no deaths due to the pneumonia strain during the winter and spring and were hopeful the outbreak was over. Just a week after the flight, Game and Fish officials got the notice that one of their collared sheep had died. Upon testing the carcass, officials found the same strain as before. Not even three weeks later, only two collared sheep remained.
Stephens is not a viral pathologist, but he said his best working theory is that this second die-off was triggered by hot summer conditions.
“The minute we transition from a nice cool spring into a super hot phase, that may have had something to do with it,” Stephens said. “Heat stress is a factor when it comes to disease.”
The second outbreak of the disease is presenting itself differently from the first. First, neither lambs nor rams have seemingly been affected by the second outbreak, with the Game and Fish yet to find a lamb or ram carcass at the locations of their dead ewes, something that was common last autumn. Secondly, while biologists would find clusters of dead sheep in the first go-round, this summer carcasses are often isolated.
Stephens said this may have a lot to do with the season. Autumn is mating season, where rams head down to co mingle with ewes, making it a prime opportunity for the spread of the disease. In the summer, the ram population is separated from the rest of the herd, often living up to 2,000 feet above the rest.
It is also unclear what the overall impact to the herd is going to be. Stephens noted that the current crop of collared sheep were collared in 2019, meaning that they are among the older demographics within the herd. That age bias means it is unclear how the younger section of the herd is fairing with the outbreak.
“We’re ultimately not going to have a good handle on this until we fly out again,” Stephens said. “We don’t have a planned flight until next summer, but likely we’ll be up this winter looking at the herd while we conduct our elk and deer counts. We’ll be up in Devil’s Canyon, keeping our eyes peeled. There’s a chance this is extremely detrimental. There’s also a chance that the herd can still recover from this.”
Stephens said formal plans for how to manage the resurgent outbreak have not yet been finalized, and a new management plan will likely not be in the works until another survey of the population is taken.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters