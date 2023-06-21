SHERIDAN (WNE) — By end of day Thursday, the Sheridan area had received 3.97 inches of rainfall in the month of June.
A 30-year average for the region is 1.04 inches of rain in June, according to Todd Chambers, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist in Billings, Montana.
“Last year at this time, we’d only seen 0.69 inches,” Chamber said.
Excessive rainfall Wednesday evening resulted in “minor flooding along Little Goose Creek, and minor street flooding in and around Sheridan and Big Horn,” according to the National Weather Service. Because of continued rainfall over and near the Bighorns, water levels were predicted to recede slowly.
“Usually, the water drops down during the day, but we’re having evening rains that bring it back up. We are having some minor, localized flooding into some yards and a little on some roadways,” Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said. “Our road and bridge crew has been doing a good job keeping an eye on the county roads, addressing any concerns that are on the roadways.”
Water makes it to town within hours of rain on the mountain, especially because the reservoirs are full.
From now until August, rainfall is predicted to be at or just above average levels, with similar conditions lingering into fall, Chambers said. Bigger climatic trends can impact the local weather, and right now Wyoming is transitioning from a La Niña pattern to an El Niño pattern. But the main reason for continued thunderstorms and rainfall, he said, is persistent Gulf of Mexico moisture.
Continued thunderstorms have caused soil saturation, and even moderate rain can’t soak in, he said. When rain falls on the Bighorns and runs downstream, there can be the potential for flash flooding, he said.