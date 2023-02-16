SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council will decide whether to adopt an ordinance that would punish the possession of tobacco and electronic cigarettes by minors.
City attorney Brendon Kerns presented a potential ordinance that, if adopted by the city, could rectify a reported significant increase in vaping at Sheridan County School District 2 schools. This ordinance would replace one that was repealed in 2015, according to Kerns.
“2015, the city did have one tiny possession of tobacco ordinance that was repealed,” he said. “At that point in time, the maximum fine was $750 and six months probation.”
Wyoming Statute 14-3-205 currently makes tobacco possession by minors illegal. According to a memo submitted by Kerns, the statute does not require the defendant to appear in court. There is a $25 fine associated with the law and it does not allow heightened punishment for repeat offenders.
Kerns didn’t mention what consequences minors currently receive in Sheridan and was unavailable for further comment.
The proposed ordinance laid out definitions for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes and provided tiered fine and sentencing structures for subsequent offenses.
First-time offenders could face a fine of up to $100. A second offense could be punished by a fine of up to $200 and six months probation. Third offenses could be fined up to $300 and face six months of probation.
Councilor Shawn Day said he supports the tiered system.
“I do think this ordinance needs some attention,” he said. “I think (the tiers are) a good step in the right direction.”
Councilors are expected to revisit the topics discussed at the regular Feb. 20 Sheridan City Council meeting.