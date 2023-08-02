SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 is offering staff a solution to the Sheridan housing shortage by renting out properties on the old Normative Services Academy, Inc. campus to incoming teachers.

The district bought six housing units on the 227-acre NSI property, which is now owned by Community Impact LLC, earlier this year for a purchase price of $1,046,571 and is currently renting out those units to new faculty. Community Impact LLC, an entity of the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, also donated around $500,000 to the district’s purchase and renovation of the facilities. The foundation is in the process of rebranding the old NSI property and is now calling it “Bridges.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus