SHERIDAN — From Nov. 17-25, the Sheridan County Youth Choir traveled overseas to Italy to learn and share music. The decision to travel out of the country came in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, directors Tyler Rogers and Stephanie Zukowski said.

“There was a big period of time in the music world that there were big question marks about making music together,” Rogers said. “The consequence of that is all around the world and our country choirs shut down for lack of options.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus