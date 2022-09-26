SCSO and dogs

From left to right, Sgt. Derek Morrell, K-9 Lieutenant Jara, Deputy Scott Morris, K-9 Sergeant Arry, Deputy Aaron Sprecher and K-9 Sergeant Deena take a break to thank local sponsors for supporting the annual certification training. 

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The sheriff's office is sharing a message of gratitude to its community sponsors after recently hosting its third annual K9 certification and training event.

Sheriff's office spokesperson, Deputy Jason Mower, said, "This year, we welcomed law enforcement K9 teams from Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana, and it's my understanding that this event is growing every year with teams from several other surrounding states already slated to attend next year's event."

