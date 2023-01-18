...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to take precautions as they plan their ice fishing adventures.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With winter in full swing and another ice fishing season upon us, not to mention the chance to “catch the ugliest fish in the West” at this month’s 2023 Burbot Classic Fishing Derby at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the sheriff’s office reminds anglers to please exercise caution when venturing out this season, and remember, there really is no such thing as “safe ice.”
Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge change constantly. Add to that subtle weather shifts affecting wind, freezing and thawing patterns, and the reality is that ice conditions can fluctuate drastically over short times and distances.
Please be aware of recent weather conditions before going out. Scout the area you intend to fish, looking for overflow, wet areas and open water. Avoid pressure ridges, fissure and large emerging cracks in the ice. Wear a life-jacket or personal flotation device, carry an ice pick, and wear ice cleats on bare ice. Avoid taking any vehicles, snowmobiles or ATVs onto the ice. Packing extra clothes and hot liquids may also help prevent hypothermia in the event of accidentally falling into frigid water. You should not fish alone, and always let friends or family know where you are going.
There are six different types of ice it is useful to be able to recognize: frazil slush, frazil ice, pack ice, layered ice, snow ice and clear ice. Clear ice is generally the strongest. Snow ice, also known as white ice, is milky- or cloudy-looking that forms when ice freezes, thaws and refreezes, or from air bubbles or frozen snow. Snow ice is not always stable and is generally much weaker than clear ice.
For safe fishing, clear ice should be at least four inches thick, and you should check the thickness of the ice every 100 to 150 feet. For snow ice, double the recommended thickness.
Ice fishing is a fun winter activity enjoyed by many in our community. The key to ensuring a good time is to prioritize safety to avoid accidents or tragedy.