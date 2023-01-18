ice fishing

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to take precautions as they plan their ice fishing adventures. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With winter in full swing and another ice fishing season upon us, not to mention the chance to “catch the ugliest fish in the West” at this month’s 2023 Burbot Classic Fishing Derby at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the sheriff’s office reminds anglers to please exercise caution when venturing out this season, and remember, there really is no such thing as “safe ice.”

Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge change constantly. Add to that subtle weather shifts affecting wind, freezing and thawing patterns, and the reality is that ice conditions can fluctuate drastically over short times and distances.

