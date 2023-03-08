France Alpine Skiing Worlds

Mikaela Shiffrin gets to the finish area after completing the women's World Championship slalom on Feb. 18, 2023, in Meribel, France.

 Associated Press

History beckons for Mikaela Shiffrin on Friday when the American skier competes in one of her best events.

Shiffrin is seeking a record-tying 86th win on the World Cup skiing circuit, a number that would equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's mark from the 1970s and 80s.

