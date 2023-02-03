Ski Worlds Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes in the women's combined downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

 Associated Press

Perspective. The big picture. Dealing with both success and failure.

Mikaela Shiffrin did a lot of soul searching after she didn't win a medal and didn't finish three of her five individual races at last year's Beijing Olympics after entering the games amid enormous expectations.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus