Ski Worlds Shiffrin Coaching Change

In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin, left, sits next to coach Mike Day, in Zagreb, Croatia.

 Associated Press/File

MERIBEL, France — American skiing standout Mikaela Shiffrin had an unexpected split with her longtime coach, Mike Day, during the middle of the world championships after informing him that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season.

“Mikaela wants to do something different going forward. She wants a new challenge. And she informed Mike and Mike decided to go home,” U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “It’s a shock for me that he took off.”

