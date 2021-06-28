A faded white sign between fenceposts on a barren stretch of wind-swept prairie in southern Platte County marks the entrance of Frontier Astronautics, where Tim Bendel and his small team of engineers are quietly pioneering the next generation of space travel from the underbelly of a Cold War relic.
The decommissioned Atlas “E” missile silo five miles outside of Chugwater serves as both company headquarters and Bendel’s home. The hulking 15,000-square-foot concrete and steel structure sits half-buried, surrounded by a spattering of outbuildings on roughly 240 acres, accessible by an exit ramp off Interstate 25. From the interstate, the subterranean complex is hardly discernible from the handful of other surrounding structures, which adds to its appeal.
The site was one of nine such operations facilitated by the Air Force under the 549th Strategic Missile Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in the late 1950s, until they were phased out in 1965 in favor of the more efficient, less labor-intensive Minuteman missile.
Today, the former silo has been reappropriated for yet another era of history as investors eager to explore space travel have helped launch private operations like Bendel’s.
In his former life, Bendel – along with his partners and fellow engineers Kristof Richmond and David Hampton – were corporate guys working for Lockheed Martin. Bendel was a senior propulsion engineer on the Titan launch vehicle and principal engineer of the Titan II Attitude Control System during his seven years with the corporation in Denver. His partners, likewise, have equally impressive resumes and a stack of degrees behind their names involving mechanical engineering of complicated control systems and rocket engine operation and design.
The decommissioned missile silo, it turns out, offers ideal working conditions for guys trying to perfect propulsion and engine designs.
They also don’t mind spending their days 20 feet underground. For Bendel, who bought the facility about 15 years ago, this means working in the facility where he and his wife live and burrowing underground in a drainpipe-like tunnel between work and home.
Home for the Bendels is the former living quarters that once housed the officers and small crew of three rotating shifts to man the facility 24 hours each day. A modern kitchen opens into a large living room/office furnished with couches, filing cabinets and a pellet stove in the corner kicking out heat. Down the hall are a couple of bedrooms that provide ample space for the Bendels and their three dogs.
Sealed behind a door in the windowless concrete living room was the notorious red button that Bendel has since moved.
A short jaunt through the drainpipe from the living quarters leads to Frontier’s cavernous concrete workspace, where rocket engine parts are spread across a handful of tables under rows of low-hanging lights.
These are the bits and pieces of Frontier’s own designs, including the Viper, a liquid-propelled rocket engine with patented injector head that can be adapted to fit a variety of propulsion needs, as well as their monopropellant Asp engine. The company also sells its patented Attitude Control Systems to control the momentum of a rocket’s wheels, control moment gyros and gravity gradient systems after launch.
The threesome has spent a good decade and lots of manpower perfecting their systems and designs, and also contract with other companies to build engines or test their prototypes.
Currently, the company is working with NASA on three contracts for their rocket engines and services, as well as a variety of other private companies scrambling to enter the new space race to dominate the sky with satellites, mine the moon and create a market for casual space travelers.
The latter has been in the works for the past 15-16 years, Bendel said, without much progress from space pioneers and billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who haven’t shown much interest in purchasing Frontier’s products, despite their proven ability to get the job done.
“It’s an ego thing, I think,” Bendel said with a shrug, as he headed into the adjacent missile bay where the Atlas-E had previously rested on its side, where it was to be hoisted through the retractable steel ceiling nose-first into the sky.
Now, the empty bay provides another crucial service that the company offers to allow other companies to test their own designs. Finding fertile testing grounds is one of the biggest setbacks when it comes to designing rockets, Bendel said. For starters, there are only a couple places to test, including NASA’s facility at Cape Canaveral that is rented in weekly increments, with long waits in between.
“It’s just not that easy to launch a rocket,” Bendel said, noting that despite what some people might think, it’s not conducive to test on a patch of sand in the middle of nowhere because there are too many variables that come into play, namely weather and other unforeseen conditions.
Here, they have a ready-made trench and vertical test stand that has been built to withstand the Atlas-E’s 375,000 lbf (pound-force) thrust, on top of two-foot reinforced steel walls to stand behind and a 47-ton blast door.
To date, they’ve had more than 20 universities and private companies test rockets on site for short stints or as long as needed, which on top of the facility is made easy by Wyoming’s lack of regulations, including a special-use permit that was granted to Bendel and his team by the city and county. You couldn’t do this in California, Bendel noted, where expensive permits have to be renewed on a daily basis for every test launch.
Frontier has also just joined forces with Mike Carden, founder of X-L Space Systems, which produces hydrogen peroxide fuel on site. Carden created his patented formula and system as a college student at Iowa State University. The 70% to 90% hydrogen peroxide offers a clean-burning fuel that he produces using a distillery system that utilizes a proprietary air evaporation system in lieu of extensive equipment.
For two guys who grew up fascinated by space and an innate desire to explore it, the underground silo is a lot like a giant playground that feels less like a job and more like living out a passion as they come up with new and more efficient ways of exploring space.