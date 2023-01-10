CHEYENNE — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death.

“Last night, Triumph High School experienced the loss of one of our students. The Laramie County School District 1 community is grieving, and our deepest condolences go out to our student’s family,” Principal Troy Lake said in a letter to families in the school community Tuesday morning. “Our priority remains maintaining the safety and well-being of our students and staff. To assist, we have implemented our school’s emergency response team to support our students, staff and parents.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

