NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

A fan, left, takes a photo with Ross Chastain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ross Chastain used to be known primarily as the driver with the family roots in watermelon farming, and whose victory lane celebrations usually involved standing on the roof of his car and smashing a melon to pieces on the pavement.

Now, he’s becoming known for an aggressive driving style that is repeatedly rubbing others the wrong way.

