Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada, front, is pressured by Liberty's Grant Buckey, behind, during the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game at Saddleback College on Dec. 10, 2022, in Mission Viejo, Calif.

 Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

The opening of college football's traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle's most notable recruitments.

Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State.

AP sports writers Mark Long in Gainesville, Florida, and Pat Graham in Boulder, Colorado, contributed to this report.

