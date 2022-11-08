Jets Broncos Football

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons misses an interception during an NFL game against the New York Jets on Oct. 23, 2022, in Denver. 

 Matt York/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Justin Simmons is one of the NFL's best safeties, yet his entire career has spanned the Denver Broncos' playoff drought that began in 2016.

"This is my seventh season, 9-7 is the best I've been, no playoff berths," said Simmons, whose teams have won five, six, seven, five and seven games over the last five seasons, the franchise's worst slide since the 1970 merger.


