LOVELL — A Los Angeles based multi-instrumentalist and singer with family roots in Wyoming is releasing a new collection of piano songs dedicated to his grandfather’s family ties to Wyoming.

“Wyoming (Piano Works),” composed and performed by Elijah Fox, is available on all streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) on July 21. The album is a collection of impressionistic music inspired by the landscapes of the West and family nostalgia and history.

