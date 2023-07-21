LOVELL — A Los Angeles based multi-instrumentalist and singer with family roots in Wyoming is releasing a new collection of piano songs dedicated to his grandfather’s family ties to Wyoming.
“Wyoming (Piano Works),” composed and performed by Elijah Fox, is available on all streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) on July 21. The album is a collection of impressionistic music inspired by the landscapes of the West and family nostalgia and history.
“Wyoming (Piano Works) is an album inspired by finding a collection of digitized photos my grandpa, the late Russell Peck, took in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” Fox said. “He was a medieval scholar at the University of Rochester-New York for more than 60 years who grew up in Riverton, Wyoming. His wife, Ruth Peck, is a classical pianist and my first teacher and mentor on piano. As a kid I would often hear her playing Ravel and Debussy in their house in Rochester, and I was riveted by the textures and worlds of sound.
“As I was creating this album, my grandpa suffered a stroke and died. Many of these pieces are essentially improvisations or journal entries that became part of my grieving process. I would find an image of a particular Western landscape my grandpa had captured, then sit at the piano, meditating through the instrument, recalling memories of my childhood in various landscapes. I put out the first single ‘Wyoming’ in 2022, and it was anonymously uploaded to TikTok where it went viral, receiving over 7 million streams on Spotify since then.”
Fox’s previous album of piano works, “City in the Sky,” was released in 2020 and inspired by people and places he encountered living in Brooklyn and New York City.
“I recorded parts of the album on my childhood piano in Durham, North Carolina, when I came back to stay at my parents’ house at the beginning of COVID. Last October, I was at a pub in London when I got an email telling me that Drake and 21 Savage had sampled my song “East Village” on their track “Major Distribution,” which ended up as Number 3 on the Billboard charts.”
The son of Gunther Peck and Faulkner Fox, Elijah Fox is a multiinstrumentalist, singer and producer based in Los Angeles. He grew up in Durham, North Carolina, where he began playing piano at age 9 and was mentored at local jam sessions by the late great Yusuf Salim and began performing in the local scene.
He studied piano at Oberlin Conservatory with Dan Wall, Sullivan Fortner, Gary Bartz and Billy Hart and began playing piano at a Nigerian Church in Cleveland during college with his roommate Michael Shekwoaga Ode. In 2017 he graduated and moved to New York City, where he began collaborating and producing for artists like Tate McCrae and Pink Sweat$ and performing on keys with different artists around New York City.
He self-released an album of piano music inspired by New York entitled “City in the Sky (Piano Works)” in 2020, and he has also recorded/produced for Childish Gambino, SZA, J Cole, Masego, ScHoolboy Q, Denzel Curry, Kali Uchis, Masego, Musiq Soulchild, Lianne La Havas, Tom Misch, YG, Rod Wave and many others.
Fox also plays guitar, bass and drums and sings, and he releases his own original music and sample packs.
His sound blends elements of jazz, impressionism and psychedelic soul. Fox also releases instrumental music under the alias @ Soren Sostrom.
He is also the touring keyboardist for Yussef Dayes, has performed around the world and was featured on Dayes’ albums “Live at Joshua Tree” and the upcoming “Black Classical Music.
Fox said he is deeply inspired by Art Tatum, John Coltrane, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Ravel, D’angelo and Ahmad Jamal.
