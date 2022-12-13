WyoSports Writer
It isn’t often a basketball team’s leading scorer starts the game on the bench.
That’s been the case for the University of Wyoming over the past three weeks. Noah Reynolds, a sophomore from Peoria, Illinois, has stepped into a crucial role for the Cowboys as of late, averaging 25 points per game over his last three contests.
Reynolds put up 25 points in a 95-89 loss to Santa Clara last month in Salt Lake City on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. Reynolds sat for the Cowboys’ next game, a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon, because of cramping, but returned last week to help UW rip off back-to-back home wins over Texas A&M-Commerce and Louisiana Tech.
The shifty point guard scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting against Texas A&M-Commerce to help break the Cowboys’ four-game losing streak. Four days later, Reynolds, again coming off the bench, tied teammate Brendan Wenzel with a team-high 20 points to help propel UW past Louisiana Tech 92-65.
His last two games earned him Mountain West player of the week honors for the first time in his two-year career at UW.
“I’ve just been really focused this year, even in the offseason, on my development,” Reynolds said. “I wasn’t quite sure when I was going to get the opportunity to have an impact on the team, but focusing on myself in the offseason and improving on things I can do to help the team was just a big focal point for me.”
Reynolds’ big step forward couldn’t come at a better time for the Cowboys. UW has dealt with more injuries in the first two months of the season than arguably any other team in the country, including losing its best player two days before the regular season began.
Junior Graham Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year, isn’t expected to return to the lineup until January after suffering a lower leg injury. Hunter Maldonado, a preseason all-conference selection alongside Ike, has also missed time this season because of a concussion.
Reynolds’ last three games have gone a long way in helping his confidence as a scorer. Going into his second season at UW, Reynolds’ previous career-high was 14 points that he scored against San Jose State last year.
“As far as my confidence, it has kind of just proved what I’ve known all along,” Reynolds said. “I can be an elite, impact scorer at this level, and I can help my team win in a multitude of ways. It starts with breaking down defenses, and then, on the defensive end, understanding what they’re trying to do and trying to eliminate opportunities for them.”
Jeff Linder, who’s in his third year as UW’s head coach, respects Reynolds’ game because he’s never afraid to fight through contact for a good shot. The sophomore’s skillset forces opposing defenses to have to choose between letting him shoot or doubling him in the paint and forcing him to pass it back to the perimeter.
Linder wants to see Reynolds continue to grow into a contact-finisher as the Cowboys’ competition gets stronger during conference play.
“That’s where he has to continue to grow in terms of being able to finish against bigger and stronger guys,” Linder said. “He’s a guy that’s shown that he’s capable of going out and getting 25 or 30 in a college game, and that’s not easy to do. We need that right now.”
A player’s role is hardly defined by whether they start the game on the floor or on the bench, Linder said. The rotation that starts the game on the floor isn’t as important as the rotation that ends the game on the floor, which is a group Reynolds has become a staple in over the last month of the season.
“You need a guy that’s not scared and has the talent to go make plays and make shots,” Linder said. “... You need guys that aren’t scared of the moment.”
Reynolds isn’t like most basketball players. He enjoys starting the game on the bench because he feels better acclimated and prepared to contribute after seeing how the game starts off on both sides of the floor.
“I like coming off the bench just because it gives me an opportunity to evaluate what’s going on in the game,” Reynolds said. “We’ve won games with me coming off the bench. We haven’t got off to a great start, but if it’s not broke, I don’t see why we’d fix it.”
Despite coming off the bench, Reynolds has seen the most minutes of any Cowboys player over the last two games. He played 30 minutes against Texas A&M-Commerce before playing a team-high 33 minutes against Louisiana Tech last weekend.
Linder sees no reason to keep Reynolds on the bench when he’s playing the way he has been the last three weeks.
“If he can continue to score 25 or 30 points on the right shots, then by all means,” Linder said.
Another thing that sets Reynolds apart from other guards his size is his left-handedness. With the help of Linder, Reynolds has found ways to exploit a defender’s inexperience with guarding against a dominant left hand.
“Coach Linder does a good job of putting me in good positions,” Reynolds said. “A lot of it is putting me on the right side so when they force me to go places other than the middle, I’m always on my left hand, and I can make reads and passes with my left hand.
“I’m working on using my right, but he’s really good at putting me in positions where I can be even more valuable to the team.”
Reynolds knows how much the Cowboys have been missing Ike through their first 10 games, but all the team can do now is focus on winning games until their best player returns to the lineup.
“It’s super important to just keep taking it day by day and game by game,” Reynolds said. “We just need to keep doing all we can until we get our full team back. We need to just keep improving so that when we do get healthy, we’ll be one of the best teams in the nation.
“It’s really just about getting better at this point. We can’t really focus too much on the wins and the losses. It’s more about the improvements that we’re making on a daily basis.”
The Cowboys (5-5) will return to the court this weekend against Dayton (6-5) in the Legends of Basketball Showcase. UW will play Dayton at 6 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.