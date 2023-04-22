It takes a lot to keep a competitor like Frank Crum off the football field.
Crum, who’s going into his sixth and final year on the University of Wyoming’s offensive line, wasn’t able to practice during the Cowboys’ first nine sessions this spring. The Laramie High graduate felt off leading up to the spring portion of the season, which eventually led him into a doctor’s office.
“Tests were run and they didn’t come back looking great,” Crum said.
Crum was diagnosed with viral pericarditis earlier this offseason. The condition is inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissues that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it function, according to the American Heart Association.
The news of having a cardiovascular condition caught Crum off guard going into his final offseason as a Cowboy. But after strenuous tests, Crum was cleared to return to football, doing so with his first spring practice Thursday evening.
“When you start dealing with cardiovascular issues, it’s a lot bigger than a knee or an ankle,” Crum said. “It’s life at that point. Football goes out the door for a little bit at that point. That was the phase that we went through.
“We were very diligent and got through it. Maybe not in the timely manner that we were hoping for, but it’s finally done and there’s proof that my heart is healthy and that I am ready to go.”
Crum’s bout with pericarditis leaves no permanent structural damage, and doctors assured the veteran offensive lineman the integrity of his heart is strong. While the scare put things in perspective, Crum’s focus now is to get his body back into football shape going into summer workouts.
“As of right now, I’m in a healthy, return-to-phase program now,” Crum said. “I’m out of shape because I haven’t done things for a few weeks now, so now we’re getting into a progression of getting back into shape enough to get back onto the field while avoiding getting another injury because I’m not ready.”
Crum’s return for a sixth season will be vital for a UW offensive line that will be without starters Eric Abojei, Zach Watts and Emmanuel Pregnon from last year’s team. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, will lean heavily on Crum for leadership in the offensive line room this fall.
“He’s a sixth-year guy who’s played a lot of football for us,” Bohl said. “He’s smart, he’s not complacent and he’s trying to be one of these guys that we’re trying to find that extra 2%. He’s a joy to coach, so it’ll be fun.
“Before he got that neck and head (injury last season), he was really playing at a high, high level. We’re working to get him back, which is why he’s scrambling. A lot of sixth-year guys would do everything they could not to go through spring football. He’s like breathing down everybody’s neck to get out there.”
Now with a clean bill of health, Crum is looking at this season as an opportunity to mentor some of the other younger linemen just as he was mentored by others earlier in his career. Bohl hasn’t been shy about stating the lack of depth in the offensive line room this spring, which is something Crum looks at as an opportunity for some of the younger players to compete for starting spots this fall.
“It’s definitely a younger crew and an inexperienced crew,” Crum said. “That’s why you do spring ball, right? These guys, there’s a definitive change in mentality, technique, focus and maturity that I’m definitely seeing with this group of younger guys that are having to go out there and perform during spring ball.”
While Crum’s job at right tackle is all but locked up, younger players like Jack Walsh and Caden Barnett could see their names slide up the depth chart with solid spring and fall camps. With 12 regular season games on the docket this season, Crum knows depth will be a key factor in the Cowboys’ success on the offensive line.
“You’re not going to win championships with five O-linemen,” Crum said. “It’s inevitable that something is going to happen. You need a deep room for that. Most guys who play this position were a key backup before growing into a more significant player. That’s a lot of our stories here.
“It’s a testament to coach Bohl being able to recruit guys who maybe aren’t ready products right off the bat, but it’s a developmental phase. It’s a testament to coach Bohl’s ability to be able to see guys who can become something, which is what we need in that offensive line room right now.”
Crum is hopeful his football career will continue after college, but he isn’t allowing his mind to travel there yet. The Laramie native knows his best football at UW is still in front of him.
“For me, the hopes are to stay healthy and play my best football yet,” Crum said. “In my mind, I have not arrived. I’m still a kid from Laramie who was gracious enough to get an offer from coach Bohl to go to school here. It gives me time to reflect, too.
“I’ve been in this program for five years going on six. How much fun I’ve had and the experiences I’ve had, it all comes back to the opportunity that coach Bohl gave me. I’m taking all of that in. I want to run with this season. I want to see what happens and play my best football yet. That’s the goal. Then, we’ll see where football takes me. That’s where my mindset is.”
In a bit of a full-circle ending, Crum will have the opportunity to mentor a fellow Laramie High graduate this season. Abraham Bangoura committed to UW as a preferred walk-on on the offensive line this offseason.
“I’ve talked to him during recruiting visits and I’ve been around him, and he’s just a really good kid,” Crum said. “He has an interesting background. He’s from Germany, super interesting kid and he’s got good size. He’ll obviously have to get a lot bigger, but that was my story, too.
“I came in skinny but with potential because you’re an athlete. Hopefully they develop him. It is cool to see a guy like Abe come in here from Laramie and continue to have a Plainsman in that room.”
Like many of the other fifth- and sixth-year players, Crum would like nothing more than to go out with a Mountain West championship.
“Mountain West championship is not only what we need, but what the state needs and deserves,” Crum said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to go win one. We say, ‘Let’s do it,’ but that opportunity comes every week to do it. That’s how we have to frame it. Just that 1-0 mindset to get the Mountain West title.
“You have to think small before looking at the bigger picture. I think that’s where this team is at.”
The Cowboys were 7-3 with a chance to claim a spot in the MW title game last season but dropped their last two regular season games to fall out of contention. Crum believes both mental and physical stamina toward the end of the year will be the deciding factor for UW this fall.
“Last year, we had a real shot to make a run there,” Crum said. “It came down to really small margins of our wins and losses and what put us out of the running for the Mountain West championship.
“Coach Bohl says it all the time about getting 2% better, but that’s where we’re at right now. We’re critiquing these little areas that can push us forward. The margins are so small between winning and losing. Big picture, it comes down to the little things. Right now, that’s the focus of this team. That’s the recipe to get this Mountain West championship.”
UW’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be open to the public and free to attend.