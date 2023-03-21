Colorado Avalanche Fatality

This photo provided by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on Saturday, March 18, 2023, near Marble, Colo. A Colorado skier has been killed and two other people were injured after getting caught in a massive backcountry avalanche in western Colorado.

 Colorado Avalanche Information Center via AP

MARBLE, Colo. — A skier was killed in an avalanche on Sunday outside a Colorado ski resort boundary, just a day after authorities recovered the body of another avalanche victim, authorities said.

Three skiers were caught in Sunday's large avalanche in the Maroon bowl area outside of the Aspen Highlands resort near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

