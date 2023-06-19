A red and white 1952 Piper Tri-pacer looks out over a rough country runway. The hangar in which it sits is attached to the home of its pilot, Dave Johnson.

Living in an airpark, where his plane could be easily accessible, was a dream that Johnson shared with his business partner Dan Glandt. With the cost of hangar rent, owning land felt like the best option. 

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

