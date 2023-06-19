A red and white 1952 Piper Tri-pacer looks out over a rough country runway. The hangar in which it sits is attached to the home of its pilot, Dave Johnson.
Living in an airpark, where his plane could be easily accessible, was a dream that Johnson shared with his business partner Dan Glandt. With the cost of hangar rent, owning land felt like the best option.
When they founded and developed Skyview Airpark 50 years ago, all they were truly doing was following a dream fueled by a passion for the freedom of flight.
“We didn't do it as a money making thing,” Glandt said. “We did it so we could have a place to fly where we could afford to fly.”
When the two of them began flying in the 1960s, hangar rent was too expensive in the long term. Instead they invested in 160 acres of land, put in a runway, set up plots to sell, built their hangars and built Johnson's home.
The concept of living at the airport attracted other pilots and flight enthusiasts. Johnson and Glandt sold plots to people who would then develop their own homes and hangars. The park soon had a community of pilots who wanted a space to indulge in their hobby.
“I guess we’re all a little crazy,”Johnson said. “We like to fly and all the accouterments that go with it.”
According to Johnson, the park attracts people of all kinds of backgrounds who share that key interest of taking to the sky. Though Skyview airpark opened in July 1973, Johnson and Glandt hesitate to call it complete.
It’s an on-going project that has taken the collaboration of a much larger community. The Skyview Airpark association and local experimental aircraft association, which has a clubhouse in the park, helped to create a community of pilots that neither Glandt nor Johnson anticipated, but greatly appreciate.
“Freedom is the big difference when you come out here and fly,” Glandt said. “ … That was a good feeling. (We were) kind of free to come out, do what we wanted: Fly.”
Glandt built his first hangar on the property from found materials, such as left over tin from a demolition site. He even built his own plane.
The two poured concrete together while building Johnson's house, which has a hangar attached. They even dug trenches for water lines and repurposed an old concrete sewer pipe to roll the runway flat.
“When you use your ingenuity, and you're determined to do something you're gonna find a way,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s son, Steve Johnson, and Glandts sons, Jeff and Todd Glandt, helped to survey land and work with their fathers to build. They took flights with their fathers and grew up around pilots in the parks early years.
“Closest neighbor was probably a mile and a half away,” Steve said. “So it was really quiet , serene, the occasional airplane landed in the prairie on the grass. It was just beautiful.”
Now that he’s retired, Steve is taking after his father and learning to fly as well. His plane is stored at Skyview and though he doesn’t see Glandts sons often, they all became lifelong family friends through the park.
Both in their 80s Johnson and Glandt still take the occasional flight, often no longer than 30 minutes. However, as they age they have shifted their focus from the freedom of flight to the future of the park.
Some hangar owners have sold their properties and now what once held planes is used as storage space. Because of this their focus is to foster an interest in flight and get people invested in the park.
“The airpark was there first,” Steve said. “Hopefully it'll continue to thrive and the community around it will embrace it.”
Glandt and Johnson have developed a friendship and partnership over the past 50 years. Their kids were raised around the airpark. Their wives, Edna Johnson and Catherine Glandt, also supported them through their ambitions, even if it meant working late into the night on the property.
“We have a little park," Glandt said."And there's two evergreen trees planted with our wife's ashes in the soil.”
Johnson said that having the good neighbors he does really helped him through his wife's passing. Beyond that, he has been able to learn patience from the continuous process of building the park.
“Nothing happens overnight,”Johnson said. “I think back on all the hangers we built, the water lines, I had a fantastic partner and really that's the key.”
Walking around the property Glandt and Johnson stop to move rocks out of the runway and make note of adjustments needed to continue improving the park.
There are no set responsibilities for residents but, according to Glandt and Johnson, everyone does their part.
The two have dissolved their partnership since opening the park, but are still deeply involved in the maintenance and legacy of Skyview. No amount of doubt from others has ever deterred them from continuing that.
“There's an interesting thing about life,” Glandt said. “When you think you have a really fantastic idea, you need to be prepared that not everybody else that hears it is going to be as enthused as you are.”
They're both incredibly proud of what they have built, said both Johnson and Glandt. As the 50th anniversary of the first plane to land in Skyview approaches, the two hope that the passion for flight keeps the park going for many more years to come.