Name: Slade Raine
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 719 Artesian Rd Lot 58, Cheyenne, Wy, 82007
Profession: Chemical Distributor
Education: East High School
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SladeRaine2020
What motivated you to run for this position?
I see the government and the people becoming more distant. The openness between the two entities is completely gone. I have lived here my whole life and seen the good and bad. I see the next generation trying to leave Wyoming, and I want to make sure Laramie County is a place where young people want to ive and raise their families just like I do! I love Laramie County with all my heart, and I want to ensure our Wyoming values are still here and growing in 10 and 20 years.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
First, transparency needs to be brought back in county government. The government works for the people, not the other way around. I will do this by promoting more citizen involvement in county meetings. I will ensure nothing is hidden from the public, and citizens are never left in the dark on issues facing the county. Secondly, we need to attract business and encourage affordable housing to keep the next generation in Wyoming. I will do this by being competitive and active in the community, talking with businesses and builders, and working to cut and/or expedite regulations. Lastly, our budget needs an overhaul. I want to ensure we take better care of our roads, businesses, and citizens without raising taxes. I will do this by ensuring every single dollar in the county budget is accounted, assessed, and put to the correct use. As part of this, I firmly believe we can better maintain and fix our roads and infrastructure with the money in the budget now. We need to look at what areas we can cut back on in order to keep the citizens of Laramie County happy, because that should always be first.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
First, I will not advocate for any new taxes. Second, I will not hide any votes or decisions from the public, and I will make sure I am always open and honest with everyone. That being said, I would never get rid of the County fair board, have it reversed, and then appoint myself to that fair board Lastly, I will work to cut regulations and make them easier for the individuals, business owners, and builder of this county. I have no companies that benefit off of any decisions I could make, therefore everything I do would be for the better of Laramie County citizens.