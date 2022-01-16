SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Idaho native Luke Mickelson started Sleep in Heavenly Peace in his garage in 2012 as a Christmas project that he and his family wanted to do for families and children in their community.
“It stemmed from learning about some kiddos that didn’t have beds to sleep in and a boy scout project,” Michelson explained. “We have now grown to nearly 300 chapters nationwide and in four different countries.”
There are two active chapters in Cheyenne and Worland.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is the largest bed-building charity in the world supplying fully furnished twin-size beds and bunks for children ages 3-17 who do not have a bed to sleep in. The national average for children in need is represented by nearly 3% of the total population.
Anyone from Wyoming can be volunteers for this organization.
“Community members can get involved by connecting with the local chapter president, whose contact information can be found at shpbeds.org/chapters,” Mickelson said. “Anyone willing to help get children off the floor and into beds is welcome.
“They accept both in-kind and monetary donations, which can be specified for a specific chapter.”
When Mickelson sees children enjoying their new beds for the first time, he said “There just about isn’t a better feeling.”
“To know that a child is going to sleep securely, soundly and with more confidence from the efforts of you and your local family and friends, is quite a feeling,” he described. “The joy that you see in these kids’ faces after they lay down in often times, their very first beds are indescribable.”
Michelson describes his first delivery as “the most memorable.”
“A 6-year-old girl and her mother who just came out of homelessness. They didn’t have anything to sleep on, other than her school clothes, was such a heartbreaking scene,” he shared. “Then to see her face light up when we assembled her bed and the mother sobbing from the joy and relief that a bed brought just seemed such a simple, but most impactful feeling.”
According to Michelson, the cost of beds, mattresses and bedding has risen significantly over the last two years.
“Sturdy beds are something of a mystery to find and when found, the cost is nearing $500,” he revealed. “To many of these families, who are often single-parent homes of domestic violence victims have no chance on their own to provide what some call a luxury.”
In 2019, SHP started the Disaster Relief Program where they campaign and provide beds for families affected by disasters. The Disaster Relief Program is geared to help raise money when the disaster first hits, so when the time comes, they have the funds to build, furnish and deliver beds.
Volunteers of Sleep in Heavenly Peace are ready for anything, even the recent Marshall Fire that engulfed a community in Boulder County, Colorado.
“When the fires hit Colorado, within 48 hours, our Disaster Relief Director, Tim Zydek had already developed an informational page, donation platform and was working with local leaders to begin the plans for providing beds for those families who lost everything,” Michelson said.
Of course, SHP has help from friends.
“We have local and national sponsors that help provide funds, materials and volunteers,” he mentioned. “Our main national sponsor is Lowes.”
Lowes have provided over $3 million dollars in money and materials, not to mention countless volunteer hours from their wonderful staff. Their mattress sponsors like Lucid and Ashley HomeStore have been assisting with donations and discounts that allow their chapters to purchase more materials and supply more beds.
If you know of a child who is sleeping on the floor and is between 3-17 of age, visit shpbeds.org/apply and fill out an application for a bed. If there is a chapter close by that has selected that zip code as a deliverable area, then they can help.