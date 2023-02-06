NASCAR Clash Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) spins out in front of Joey Logano (22), Noah Gragson (42) and Chase Elliott (9) during the Busch Light Clash NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Bubba Wallace said his back and neck hurt following the bumping and banging of NASCAR's first event of the new year, an exhibition that Kyle Larson called "very violent for the majority of the race."

Austin Dillon was shocked at the aggressiveness shown Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, especially early in the race, when he found his head going "bang, bang, back and forth, every corner" in a sloppy, caution-filled game of bumper cars.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus