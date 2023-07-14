wte-20230714-spts-BudBlack

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, watches from the dugout  June 30 at Coors Field in Denver.

 The Denver Post

A Midsummer Classic dream home run by Elias Diaz gave the Rockies a much-needed boost.

“That was absolutely electric!” Ryan McMahon told The Denver Post Tuesday night after Diaz hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the National League to a 3-2 win in the All-Star Game.

