There are 6.64 billion smartphone users in the world today, which means that 83.3% of the world’s population owns smartphones, according to BankMyCell.com.
While debate rages on about the pros and cons of the world’s use of technology, Wyoming health care providers are using it to connect with patients in new ways.
Larger health care providers like the Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming use text message reminders about flu shots and well-child checks. The message include direct links to schedule appointments. The Glenrock Health Center, meanwhile, uses a texting program to alert patients about upcoming appointments.
Many medical texting apps cost the health professionals or their companies from $100 to over $500 a month. So for Wyoming’s providers, offering these services to their patients is not a small investment.
The question is, is it working?
According to Dr. Erica Higgins, owner of Empowered Chiropractic LLC and a chiropractor, it is working for her patients and staff.
“From a business perspective, the technology that we use helps us to be more efficient,” she explained in a recent interview. She said the text alerts and access to a software application (or app) where patients can change appointments have meant that her staff can spend their time interacting with the people in the office. This is rather than answering phones and making phone calls about missed appointments.
Higgins has found that patients feel more comfortable communicating via text, she noted. “The two-way communication is super nice.” This allows for more personalized care for each patient.
Empowered Chiropractic has seen an increase in show-up rates, which has allowed the business to keep care costs down. The program allows patients the freedom to pick the frequency of their notifications and reminders so they can limit how often they receive texts and emails.
Amanda Vignaroli, a nurse practitioner at Bella Vita Health and Wellness, agrees that the use of texting notifications and access to other technology to help streamline processes for her patients has enabled her to offer a better quality of care. Patients can save themselves and the Bella Vita Health and Wellness care providers’ time by filling out forms online.
People can also communicate directly with her via text or email. “All of my forms are electronic and get sent to patients before their first visit," she said. "That’s really nice ... They can do it quickly while they’re thinking about it.”
Vignoroli mentioned patients could communicate via text or email when they need things like prescription refills, allowing her to respond quickly to their needs.
Vignoroli added, “I think it can get difficult with technology because of the instant gratification. Every day is different in health care. If it’s a crazy day and I don’t look at messages until 5 p.m., people think I forgot about them.” She went on to say that communicating with patients on their first visit about expectations and how they can reach her in an emergency has been vital to continuing to offer her patients the quality of care they need.
From large texting campaigns to alert all patients about upcoming care opportunities, to unique patient-specific texts like appointment reminders, many Wyoming medical providers have embraced texting as a new way to provide better communication and care to their patients. For now, it seems to be working for both providers and their patients.