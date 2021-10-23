The Rawlins High School cross-country team competed at the 3A conference meet last weekend in Worland. Unsurprisingly, weather conditions kept things interesting for the Outlaws. The conference meet was originally scheduled for Oct. 13 in Douglas. But because of inclement weather, the meet was changed to Worland on Oct, 16.
Despite the uncertainty, RHS coach Hayden Hohnholt and his squad remained unphased. He noted that, living in Wyoming and coaching an outdoor sport, he always has to be prepared for a variety of weather conditions ranging from perfectly agreeable to downright miserable.
That in mind, the Outlaws were treated to great running conditions in Worland. The temperature was in the upper 40s and there was no wind. The course was unfamiliar to Hohnholt and his athletes, as they had never run there, but he found it to be relatively easy compared to some of the more challenging courses his team faced during the regular season. There were some slopes, but no major hills or elevation challenges the Outlaws aren’t used to from training in Rawlins.
The great running conditions set the team up well for some solid performances. All 11 athletes on the team will run at the 3A state championships in Ethete today. Hohnholt noted that he had all but two runners post personal bests at the conference meet, which is exactly in line with what he expected based on their training program.
“We were really happy overall,” he said. “I think we had all but one or two that had their best time that they have ever run before. It was fantastic to see that they had come along and right before state. We saw that they were hitting their peak of season at the right time.”
Two of his athletes had banner performances at the conference meet and are sitting in a good position heading into state. Harris Tanner finished the race in seventh place with a time of 20 minutes, 46 seconds. Ryann Smith posted a time of 19:23 to finish second, just 4 seconds out of first. Hohnholt was thrilled with Smith’s performance, as she ran against a familiar foe in Emma Gonzales of Burns/Pine Bluffs.
“She ran probably the best race I have seen her run before,” Hohnholt said. “Gonzales from Burns/Pine Bluffs challenged Ryann all season. The closest we got was 30 seconds and she pulled it within 4 seconds at the conference meet. They were neck and neck the whole race. They didn’t have more than 10-15 meters separating them that whole race. That’ll keep her confidence up heading into state.”
Smith and Tanner both earned all-conference honors following their performances at the conference meet.
Hohnholt and his team will compete in the 3A State Championships as the meet will be hosted by the Wyoming Indian School. Smith will be a serious contender for a state title and will run in the last race of the day on Saturday.