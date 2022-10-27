LARAMIE – On Tuesday, local LGBTQ students and allies were reminded of something that could easily be forgotten: that there is a strong group of community members rallying for their welfare.
Representatives from Wyoming Equality, Laramie PFLAG, Laramie PrideFest and University of Wyoming Multicultural Affairs coordinated to deliver cookies to LGBTQ student organizations and their faculty advisors at Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School.
The cookies, which were prepared by UW Catering & Events, were in the shape of pumpkins and buffaloes. But sweeter than the rainbow frosting was the cards that came along with the delivery: “You are brave, bold, kind, proud, courageous, fierce, strong, determined, inspiring, loved,” they said.
The local advocacy groups sent the treats in response to an event State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder held in Cheyenne Tuesday morning in coordination with No Left Turn, a national parent group that opposes education on sexuality, among other topics.
The event included speeches from parents, politicians and others from around the state and beyond who advocated for anti-transgender legislation and shared their perspective on transgender identity and education, including that teaching students about gender identity results in the sexualization of children.
“We know educators and the youth they work with are feeling attacked right now,” Ray Kasckow, a spokesperson for Wyoming Equality, said in a news release. “People … want our educators and youth to know that they’re appreciated and valued, and a broad coalition of parents, clergy, business leaders and friends are standing beside them.”
Those involved in delivering the cookies hoped their messaging would counteract the negativity in Cheyenne and remind students they are valued.
“I thought, personally, the positive approach was the way to go, to remind the young people that there are people who support them, because … they see a lot of negative stuff,” said Katie Morgan, the president of Laramie PFLAG.
About 17 students at Laramie High School enjoyed the cookies throughout the day, in addition to others at Laramie Middle School.
“It just really made their day,” said Nichol Bondurant, the faculty advisor for the Laramie High School Equality and Diversity Squad, a student group. “They felt seen and appreciated, and it was really wonderful.”
Bondurant said that, in her experience, high school students tend to be more socially aware than adults, and that having support from the local community provides students with positive role models and a feeling of value.
Studies show that having student groups like LEADS in schools lowers suicidal ideation and increases graduation rates, even among students who are not part of the group, Bondurant said. This could be due to the students’ knowledge that they are supported by their peers and teachers.
“A lot of us can look back at our own adolescence and remember that high school and middle school was not a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “You add on top of that the external criticisms that are coming, and I would think it could be very challenging.”
Morgan said she’s sensed a shift in Wyoming politics to target transgender people, rather than focus on the problems facing the state, such as the budget or climate change.
“These kids and these families are not causing problems,” she said. “Leave kids alone, leave their families alone.”
She added that despite the political climate, there have been positive experiences for LGBTQ groups in Laramie. Most recently, the members of PFLAG were excited to receive an abundance of claps and cheers during the UW Homecoming Parade, she said.
“I think it’s important for those of us who are allies to be visible … to let folks know that they have support,” she said.