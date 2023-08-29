Spain Rubiales Twists and Turns

President of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, on Aug. 22, 2023, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain.

 Associated Press

MADRID — Spain's Aug. 20 victory at the Women's World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country's soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony.

By defiantly refusing to step down as fury over the incident mounted, Luis Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy, prompting the world champions to say they will not play again until he's gone and prosecutors to launch an investigation.

