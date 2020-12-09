Players of Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir leave the pitch during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on Tuesday Dec. 8. Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute before the players refused to continue the match amid allegations of racism by one of the match officials.