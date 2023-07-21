Hazing Pro Sports

In this July 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito, left, and tackle Jonathan Martin, right, stand on the field during a in Davie, Florida. 

 Associated Press

The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women.

In response, some of the leagues have crafted dedicated anti-hazing policies, while others haven't.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus