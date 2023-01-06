US Women Smith Player of the Year Soccer

United States forward Sophia Smith reacts after scoring her second goal during an international friendly soccer match against Nigeria on Sept. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. 

 The Associated Press

Forward Sophia Smith was named the U.S. Soccer female player of the year on Friday after leading the national team with 11 goals and starting in a team-high 17 matches.

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

