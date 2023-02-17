CHEYENNE — The last time Laramie and Cheyenne Central’s girls teams met, the game came down to the wire. Laramie won on a last-second shot after Central tied it up on the previous possession.
Friday night’s game played out in similar fashion. While it didn’t come down to a last-second shot this time, the game was filled with drama, lead changes and all-around great play.
In the end, Central erased a late fourth-quarter deficit to knock off the Lady Plainsmen 74-69.
“It’s just about being rivals,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “They have some good players, we have some good players, and both teams compete very hard.”
Sophomores got things going for Central early in the first quarter. Led by 13 points from Izzy Kelly and Karson Tempel, the Indians managed to grab a 15-13 lead with just over 30 seconds left to go in the first quarter. Kelly also opened up the game scoring on four of her first five shots.
However, back-to-back turnovers by Central gave the ball to Laramie’s Addison Forry, who scored two quick layups to give the Lady Plainsmen a 17-15 lead.
Central controlled much of the early going in the second, and jumped out to a 30-20 lead just past the midway mark of the second frame. But Laramie came alive shortly after, and put together a 12-0 run to regain its lead. Kelly knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the run, but Laramie closed out the half with a 5-0 run to take a 35-33 lead into the break.
Laramie came out of the gate and scored four of the opening six points to take a 39-35 lead. From that point on, the third quarter belonged to Central. The Indians went on a 13-0 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to take a 48-39 lead with just under three minutes to play in the quarter.
Laramie managed to battle back, outscoring Central 8-4 down the stretch of the third to cut the Central lead to five heading into the last frame.
The Lady Plainsmen used some of that momentum built over the tail end of the third to completely take control in the fourth. They opened the last frame on a 7-0 run to regain the lead.
The teams continued to press one another, but Central was unable to cut into the lead. With just over 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game, Laramie held a 66-59 lead.
Coming into this game, Central had lost four-straight games and had seen second-half leads disappear in its last two games. Friday night, they found that spark to come back and put away the game. Thanks to some big shots from Kelly, Tempel, Taylin Wade and Madisyn Baillie, Central was able to regain the lead 72-69 with just under a minute left.
Laramie had one last gasp to tie the game. After turning the ball over with 14.7 seconds left, the Lady Plainsmen forced a Central turnover after Tempel and Morgan Kirkbride collided with one another just shy of mid court. The ball found its way to Forry, who put up an open 3-pointer from the left wing.
Unfortunately for Laramie, the prayer was not answered, and the ball bounced off Laramie down low and out of bounds. Kirkbride was fouled on the in-bounds pass with two seconds left, and made both free throws to ice the game.
“This was a big one,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “For us to be able to play them like we did is big. Wins this time of year mean a lot to your team, your momentum and to morale. This was huge for us.”
Over the course of the final 150 seconds, Central outscored Laramie 15-4. The game felt like a revenge game from earlier in the season, Tempel said.
“We just got it and wanted to push and keep going,” Tempel said. “We were like, ‘We are not going to let this happen again.’”
Despite the loss, Laramie had a lot going for it in the game, Reese said. For starters, the Lady Plainsmen were paced by 26 points from Forry, who played a major part in maintaining Laramie’s lead in the fourth quarter.
“I’m happy with my girls,” Reese said. “Coming in here on a senior night, very emotional night and loud gym — I thought we did a good job (working) hard.
“...We had an opportunity at the end, but just came up short.”
Friday night marked senior night for Central. While the seniors certainly left their mark on their final game at the Central Fieldhouse, it was the play of the trio of sophomores that stole the show for the Indians.
Tempel finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Wade picked up seven timely points down the stretch.
Tempel had the best night of all Central players, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds and two steals. The sophomore said the win meant extra for the team this year, since they were unable to send their seniors off with a win last year.
“It was very impressive,” Kirkbride said. “Those kids are playing well beyond their years, and we need them to. We lean on them a lot.”