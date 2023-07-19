Soul Cap Swimming

Simone Manuel, of United States, swims in a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Associated Press/File 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The Soul Cap has gotten the green light from swimming's top governing body, which figures to be a huge step toward bringing more diversity to a largely white sport.

You'll have to look beyond the Olympics and world championships to spot its biggest impact.

