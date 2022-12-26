Coastal Carolina South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston watches from the bench during an NCAA basketball game against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 21, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

 Associated Press

South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process.

The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.

