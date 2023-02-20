...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Northeast
winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Laramie County including the city of
Cheyenne. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, and
Morrill Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10
minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures to her players during an NCAA basketball game against Mississippi on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Oxford, Miss.
South Carolina survived one of its stiffest tests of the season to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.
The Gamecocks (27-0) topped Mississippi in overtime on Sunday to win their 33rd consecutive game and secure the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. That is the third-longest run atop the poll, with UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) having had longer streaks at No. 1. The Gamecocks broke a tie with UConn for third place.
South Carolina received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. It was the first time this season that the team wasn’t a unanimous choice at No. 1.
Indiana got the other first place vote and stayed second in the poll. The Hoosiers have won 14 consecutive games and are 9-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season — the most wins against ranked opponents of any team in the country. The Hoosiers clinched at least a share of their first Big Ten title since 1983 with Sunday’s win over Purdue.
“It’s nothing against South Carolina, but the Big Ten is incredibly strong this season and Indiana has played a tougher conference schedule,” voter Mitchell Northam said. “While the Gamecocks needed OT to get by Ole Miss, the Hoosiers handily beat ranked teams in Ohio State and Michigan this past week. I wanted to reward them for that. Indiana also has five wins against top 10 teams this season, the most in the country, and hasn’t lost since Grace Berger has been healthy.”
Stanford, UConn and LSU round out the top five teams.
Iowa, which hosts Indiana on Sunday, was No. 6. The Hawkeyes were followed by Maryland, Utah, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Utes dropped four places after falling to then-No. 18 Arizona. The Wildcats moved up four spots to 14th.
RE-ENTRYMiddle Tennessee and Illinois re-entered the poll tied at No. 25. The Blue Raiders and Illini had spent some time in the AP Top 25 before falling out. They replaced USC, which dropped games to Stanford and Cal over the weekend.
STRUGGLING SECThe conference has two of the top five teams in South Carolina and LSU, but no other school is ranked. With three polls left in the season, the SEC is in danger of not having at least three teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when the conference had only two.