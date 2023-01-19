FCS Championship Football

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier, center, celebrates with quarterback Mark Gronowski, left, and offensive lineman Mason McCormick with the trophy after their team defeated North Dakota State to win the FCS Championship on Jan. 8, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

 Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Longtime South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement Thursday, less than two weeks after the school won its first Football Championship Subdivision title.

Defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers was named Stiegelmeier's successor and will be introduced at a news conference Friday.

