WWCup Colombia South Korea Soccer

South Korea's Casey Phair controls the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. 

 Associated Press

SYDNEY — Throughout South Korea's Women's World Cup opener against Colombia on Tuesday, players stayed loose behind the goal. Early in the 78th minute, one player broke away from the group. Casey Phair, at 16 years and 26 days, stepped onto the field and became the youngest player to do so in a World Cup — women's or men's.

"Going on, I was really, really nervous," said Phair, who has an American father and a South Korean mother and was raised in the United States. "It was a scary moment, but then going on and running around, I think it just settled in."

