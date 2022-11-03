...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
From Pine Bluffs to Encampment, and the big cities in between, southeastern Wyoming offers outdoor adventure, event hosting opportunities and venues for business events.
“We’re always happy to talk about our love for this corner of Wyoming,” said Scott Larson, executive director of Visit Laramie. “One of the things that I personally love the most about the area is the unique variety of things to do here.”
Starting at Wyoming’s easternmost edge and working southward are the towns of Lusk, Lingle, La Grange and Burns, mostly high-plains towns with local businesses, museums and outdoor recreation. Wyoming’s capital city, Cheyenne, is busy year-round, from the Legislative session in the winter months to the state’s largest rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, each summer. Cheyenne is home to restaurants like the newly-opened Paris in the West, a French restaurant, to Accomplice Beer Co. in the Cheyenne Depot Museum. There is a story of rich cultural heritage in the state's capital city.
“Laramie County has a rich history, one that helps tell the story of America’s westward expansion. People come from around the world to learn about that history and to experience it,” said Jim Walter, Visit Cheyenne's director of sales and marketing. “We have such a wide variety of events here. Everyone knows about Cheyenne Frontier Days, but the cultural events from Hispanic Fest to the Celtic Festival really highlights the fabric of our community/”
Cheyenne’s Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series also continues to grow.
“We had record attendance, handed out a record amount of money to cowboys and cowgirls this year, and saw visitors from 44 different states and 11 countries,” Walter recalled.
Laramie, the state’s only university town, has a vibrant and cultural college-town feel, Larson said, and a downtown filled with diverse restaurants and local businesses.
“You can tap into the cowboy Western history and heritage one day, and then go enjoy the abundance of outdoor recreation the next day,” Larson said. “That creates a really unique blend of activities and attractions that cater to a wide variety of visitors and locals.”
In Laramie, visitors can cheer on University of Wyoming athletics, go for a scenic drive or visit one of the five breweries downtown, Larson said. As a gateway to the outdoors, Laramie is situated east of the Medicine Bow National Forest and near the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, where granite boulders reach into the sky and climbers scale the rocks. In the winter, visitors can cross-country ski, sled and snowmobile between Laramie and Cheyenne.
In Carbon County, local restaurants from Saratoga Sandwich Co. to Anong’s Thai Cuisine in Rawlins offer lunch options. For a more leisurely visit, a dip in the Saratoga hot-springs pool, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week downtown, might be in order. Carbon County is home to a spate of museums, from the Little Snake River Museum in Savery to the Grand Encampment Museum in Encampment, with its historic storefronts, summer events and a boardwalk.