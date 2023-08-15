WWCup Sweden Spain Soccer

Spain's Olga Carmona is held aloft by a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Spain, which overcame last year’s near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

